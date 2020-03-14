Sindh’s schools, colleges to remain shut till May 31: government

Sindh’s schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till May 31, the date given by the Sindh government. The federal government had announced a closure till April 5.

Madrassas also urged to close, Local Government Minister Nasir Shah told the media on Saturday.

He said the government has issued advisories for wedding halls, religious congregations and other public places that will remain in place till the federal government’s date of April 5. But this could be ended earlier or extended, depending on the situation, clarified Shah.

The fed government has taken the step to close some airports, which is their jurisdiction, and we will ensure foolproof screening at the Karachi airport, one of the three airports that will remain open, he said. People will be screened upon arrival and won’t be allowed to exit the airport till then, he said.

Regarding some comments he made about food security, the minister said some governments have locked their entire countries down. In case of that, people will stay home and the government will send them food and other essentials, he said.

Money has been allocated for this plan but that is definitely not the situation right now, said Shah. The Sindh government is only being responsible and preparing ahead, he said.

The chief minister just held a meeting and as the top executive of the province, it’s his responsibility to take these steps, said Shah.

He said Sindh has been taking the coronavirus seriously since the first case was reported and the chief minister has been holding daily meeting ever since.

It’s good that the prime minister called the first meeting yesterday but that should have been done days earlier, he said. Regardless, everyone should implement the federal government’s directives, he urged.

Shah also said that coronavirus tests are not ordinary ones and not everyone needs to take it. People with severe flu, pneumonia and a travel history can get tested, he said. But the tests are expensive, he said, adding that the Sindh government is paying for it.

He said the PPP had cancelled its rally in Ghotki on Friday, which 10,000 to 15,000 women were scheduled to attend. “Kasim Gilani’s valima was cancelled last night as well,” he said, joking that there was no ban on nikkahs, just large gathering.

One of the largest gatherings the PPP hosts in Garhi Khuda Bux is on April 4, the death anniversary of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Shah said the CEC will decide whether they will go ahead with the gathering or not.