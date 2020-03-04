Wednesday, March 4, 2020  | 8 Rajab, 1441
Sindh’s revenue officers to be trained at dedicated academy

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Tapedar Training College. Photo: EFT Sindh

The Tapedar Training College in Hyderabad is going to be converted into a Revenue Training Academy so revenue officials can be trained on how to use e-stamping and e-registration facilities.

Sindh Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mahboob Zaman decided this because it will also help fulfill ease of doing business requirements.

The training of all revenue officers will be mandatory, the minister directed, because Board of Revenue was heading towards a paper-less system and all certificates, registrations, NOCs, transfers and mutations will be created through an e-system. 

Zaman said he wanted a PC-1 to convert the centre into an academy so he can present it to the chief minister for approval.

He said the work to prepare in-house software was too slow. Officials have been directed to expedite the work so that the staff can be sent for training.

During the meeting, it was decided that only Pakistanis living abroad will be able to get sales certificates for property online. They will have to apply for the certificate after getting verified at the Pakistan embassy.

The minister gave officials eight days to start the online system for e-registration, e-stamping and issuance of sales certificate and ease of doing business portal. He also directed the IT LARIMS to develop an application to issue NOCs for sales and the option of delivery of the certificate to the applicant at their doorstep. “We can sign a contract with any private courier service for this purpose,” he said.

It was decided to name the new apps e-Pay.

