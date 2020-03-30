Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh’s private companies obliged to pay employees until March 31

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Sindh’s private companies obliged to pay employees until March 31

Photo: File

All private companies and factories in Sindh have been ordered to pay their employees until March 31, the government announced on Monday.

According to the Payments Act Notification passed by the province, the organisations have been obliged to ensure payments to daily wage workers, contractors and permanent employees.

An emergency cell has also been created where employees can lodge complaints against all those companies failing to comply with the notification.

The development came after the number of coronavirus cases spiked in the country. A lockdown has been imposed across Sindh to prevent the spread of the virus and most offices and workplaces have been shut down. Amid this, people have complained that companies are refusing to pay salaries.

FaceBook WhatsApp
companies Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
lockdown, coronavirus, Karachi, Sindh, employees, payments, wages, contractors, companies, firms, factories
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
Let's reassess coronavirus lockdown, think of the poor: Imran Khan
Let’s reassess coronavirus lockdown, think of the poor: Imran Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.