Sindh’s private companies obliged to pay employees until March 31

All private companies and factories in Sindh have been ordered to pay their employees until March 31, the government announced on Monday.

According to the Payments Act Notification passed by the province, the organisations have been obliged to ensure payments to daily wage workers, contractors and permanent employees.

An emergency cell has also been created where employees can lodge complaints against all those companies failing to comply with the notification.

The development came after the number of coronavirus cases spiked in the country. A lockdown has been imposed across Sindh to prevent the spread of the virus and most offices and workplaces have been shut down. Amid this, people have complained that companies are refusing to pay salaries.