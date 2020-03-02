Sindh’s female lawyers gear up for added empowerment

Making space for themselves in the male-dominated courts of Sindh has always been challenging for female lawyers. This journey is set to become smoother as these women will now be on bikes.

The Sindh High Court Bar Council and Salman Sufi’s Women on Wheels (WoW) are launching a campaign to provide free motorbike training to female lawyers in Sindh. The bar council will also provide these lawyers free motorbikes.

According to Sufi, a balloting session will be held by the council and more than 100 lawyers will be trained in the first phase of the project. The initiative has been taken as a part of the Sindh Bar Council’s efforts to encourage gender equality and women empowerment.

The programme will be officially inaugurated on March 6 by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The WoW campaign was launched in Sindh last year to financially empower women in Karachi. Its objective is to train 50,000 women across Pakistan by 2025. Presently, hundreds of women are being trained at the programme’s training centre at the University of Karachi.

To celebrate the upcoming International Women’s Day, the foundation is organising a rally on Seaview Road in Karachi where women will be seen on bikes, reclaiming their space in the city.