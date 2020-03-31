Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Sindh withdraws cases against people who violated congregational prayers ban

Posted: Mar 31, 2020
Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Sindh government has decided to withdraw the cases against all the people who violated the ban on the congregational prayers in the province.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the provincial government’s officials and Muslim scholars.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that banning congregational prayers was one of the toughest decisions he had to take but it was necessary to do so in order to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Islamabad have banned prayers inside mosques after a spike in the virus cases. It was feared that the virus would spread through Friday prayers.

People across Karachi, however, crowded outside mosques last Friday.

Gurumandir’s Sabeel Mosque, Binoria Town Mosque and Memon Mosque violated the government’s instructions and held Friday prayers and sermons.

Personnel of the police and Rangers kept telling people to stay at home and pray indoors. They read out the government orders on microphones and megaphones as well.

After the public did not abide by the instructions, the authorities swung into action against them. Around 88 FIRs were lodged and 38 people were detained.

