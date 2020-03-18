Sindh wine shops to remain closed for 15 days

Wine shops across Sindh will remain closed for 15 days starting tomorrow (Thursday).

In a notification issued on Wednesday, Sindh excise and taxation directorate general’s office instructed the excise and taxation directors of Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad that liquor shops will remain closed from March 19 to April 2.

The decision was taken after the Sindh government’s orders to close all business activities due to the coronavirus outbreak.

No sale or purchase of liquor will be allowed for these 15 days. The notifications instructs the excise and taxation officials to make sure that no “secretive” and “alternative” arrangements are adopted by licensed retailers.