Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Sindh to pay daily wage labourers through mobile wallet app

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Sindh government is going to be paying daily wage labourers who are out of work due to the coronavirus lockdown through a mobile wallet application.

The money will be given against their CNIC number and people will be able to get their money by showing their ID card and phone at mobile shops.

Requests for registration are being submitted and the government has asked NADRA, the FIA, FBR and State Bank for help verifying them.

People who have travelled abroad, except for Hajj or pilgrimages, will not be entitled to this money. Those with over Rs10,000 in their bank accounts won’t be eligible for this scheme either.

Ever since the lockdown began in Sindh, daily wage workers have been out of jobs. The government promised to provide them rations.

Sindh has reported 502 known cases of the coronavirus as of Sunday night, with three deaths.

