Sindh to go into lockdown at midnight

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has announced that the province will go into a two-week lockdown at midnight tonight (March 22).

The province has the highest number of cases in the country and the minister had already hinted.

Citizens will not be allowed to leave the house unless it is essential and the ban also extends to places of worship.

No more than two people will be allowed in a car, with the only exception being the allowance of three people for hospital-bound vehicles.

The chief minister said he took the decision after consulting all political parties and religious scholars.