Sindh Secretariat employees demand CM implement precautionary anti-coronavirus measures

Posted: Mar 13, 2020
Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Employees of the Sindh Secretariat wrote a letter to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday demanding implementation of coronavirus precautionary measures at the government office.

According to the employees, no precautionary measures have been taken at the secretariat so far.

In a letter to the chief minister, they have demanded the provision of hand sanitiser. Details regarding tests should be provided and in case a test is required, its expenses should be covered by the government, the letter stated.

Pakistan has reported a total of 22 coronavirus cases so far. Of these, most of the cases are from Sindh.

