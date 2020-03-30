Sindh schools ordered to only charge monthly fees

All schools and educational institutions in Sindh have been ordered to charge monthly fees from their students instead of issuing quarterly or bi-monthly challans, a notification issued by the government said.

It has instructed private schools to pay their teachers and other school staff full salaries on time. “None of the staff will be terminated during this period as well,” the notification added.

Failure to comply with the orders will result in suspension or even cancellation of the registrations of these schools.

The decision was taken to ensure the livelihood of school employees. A lockdown has been imposed across the province to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from spreading.