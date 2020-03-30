Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh schools ordered to only charge monthly fees

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh schools ordered to only charge monthly fees

File Photo

All schools and educational institutions in Sindh have been ordered to charge monthly fees from their students instead of issuing quarterly or bi-monthly challans, a notification issued by the government said.

It has instructed private schools to pay their teachers and other school staff full salaries on time. “None of the staff will be terminated during this period as well,” the notification added.

Failure to comply with the orders will result in suspension or even cancellation of the registrations of these schools.

The decision was taken to ensure the livelihood of school employees. A lockdown has been imposed across the province to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from spreading.

FaceBook WhatsApp
schools Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
lockdown, Sindh, schools, educational institutions, fees, teachers, staff, termination, salaries, coronavirus
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.