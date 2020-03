Sindh reported 19 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, confirmed the provincial health department.

Sindh now has a total of 440 known cases.

Most of the newly reported cases, 11, were reported in Karachi, seven in Larkana while one in Hyderabad.

So far, 4,662 people have been tested for the virus, most of whom are pilgrims who arrived from Iran via the Taftan border.

The province has reported 114 cases of local transmission as well.