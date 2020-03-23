Sindh releases Rs1.1m for Karachi’s Expo field hospital

The Sindh government has released Rs11.2 million for the Expo field hospital set up for suspected coronavirus patients in Karachi, according to a statement issued by the Sindh CM house.

The amount will be used for the procurement of necessary equipment, gadgets and food for patients.

The statement said a 88-year-old man donated Rs1 million to the coronavirus fund on the appeal of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The man, who had requested anonymity, wrote a letter to the chief minister saying he is a “retired person of 88 years”.

“In respect to your appeal, I submit herewith a Cheque of a humble amount in face of unheard and dreadful epidemic,” the letter said.