Monday, March 23, 2020  | 27 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh releases Rs1.1m for Karachi’s Expo field hospital

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh releases Rs1.1m for Karachi’s Expo field hospital

The Sindh government has released Rs11.2 million for the Expo field hospital set up for suspected coronavirus patients in Karachi, according to a statement issued by the Sindh CM house.

The amount will be used for the procurement of necessary equipment, gadgets and food for patients.

The statement said a 88-year-old man donated Rs1 million to the coronavirus fund on the appeal of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The man, who had requested anonymity, wrote a letter to the chief minister saying he is a “retired person of 88 years”.

“In respect to your appeal, I submit herewith a Cheque of a humble amount in face of unheard and dreadful epidemic,” the letter said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.