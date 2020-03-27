Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Islamabad ban prayer congregations

Posted: Mar 27, 2020
Photo: AFP

Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan have all banned congregational prayers.

Islamabad and Punjab announced their decisions less than an hour before Friday prayers.

Sindh and Balochistan announced their decisions the night before.

The move has been taken to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan. Around 1,200 people have been infected by the virus and there are fears that it will spread at prayer congregations.

The only province that has yet to announce a ban on congregations is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Only three to five mosque staff members (such as the imam and khateeb) are allowed to pray there.

Everyone else has been asked to pray at home. Most of the country is locked down as Pakistan battles to curb the rising coronavirus cases.

With additional reporting by Noorul Amin Danish in Islamabad

