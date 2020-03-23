Monday, March 23, 2020  | 27 Rajab, 1441
Sindh police arrest 472 people for violating lockdown

Posted: Mar 23, 2020
Posted: Mar 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

Sindh police have arrested 472 people for violating section 144 during the first day of lockdown in the province, according to a police report.

At least 72 cases were lodged against those arrested, the report said. In Karachi alone, 222 people were arrested for violating the lockdown and 33 cases have been registered against them.

Six people were arrested in Mirpurkhas, eight in Sukkur and 236 in Larkana.

On March 22, the provincial government had announced a 15-day lockdown in Sindh to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The virus has killed six people in the country and over 800 known cases have so far emerged across the country.

