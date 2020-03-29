Sunday, March 29, 2020  | 4 Shaaban, 1441
Sindh petrol pumps to be closed by 5pm: home department

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Mar 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Online

The Home Department of Sindh has ordered closure of petrol pumps across the province by 5pm, according to a notification it issued Sunday.

Gas stations will remain open from 8am to 5pm. Puncture shops, on the other hand, have been allowed to remain open till 8pm.

The home department has directed the police ensure that the order is implemented in all districts and cities across Sindh. The notification added that petrol pumps located on highways will remain open.

The decision was taken as a measure to contain the coronvairus spread in the country.

People have been told to stay indoors and practise social distancing.

MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
 
 
 
 
 
