Sindh minister wants end to misinformation about Sukkur quarantine centre

Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Minister Awais Qadir Shah has said people should stop spreading misinformation about a lack of facilities at the Sindh government isolation centre in Sukkur’s Labour Colony.

So far, 421 known cases of the virus have been reported in Sindh, taking the national tally to around 1,200. Most of them are the pilgrims who returned from Iran via the Taftan border.

As of Wednesday, according Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Sheikh, around 1,065 people were admitted in the Sukkur facility of whom 600 have been sent home after they tested negative for the virus.

The centre has a capacity of 2,000 persons.

On March 18, 27 paramedic staff at the centre refused to perform their duties and were issued show cause notices.

On March 21, people kept in isolation at the facility came out on the streets in protest against the government. They complained that they were not being provided medicine, food or water. According to the authorities, personnel of the police, Rangers and army were called in to control the situation.

Religious scholars were also called who convinced the pilgrims to end their protest, after which the pilgrims went back into their rooms.

Meanwhile, Shah has assured that all necessities have been taken care of.

All medical tools, staffers and other facilities are present at the Sukkur facility to look after coronavirus patients, he said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Friday.

He said those spreading the fake details should focus on working like the Sindh government.

“You’ll get many opportunities in the future to do politicking, but avoid it for now,” Shah advised. “If you can work like Sindh has been working, Pakistan can calm the situation.”

The minister warned that the virus can go out of control if people continue to ignore the government’s advisories.

He added that the Sindh government will soon announce a ration distribution programme where daily wage workers and their families will be prioritised.