Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Sindh home dept to act against people who don’t self-isolate

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sindh home department wants people affected by the coronavirus to self-isolate themselves.

It issued a notice telling people to either isolate themselves at home or head to an isolation centre. Sindh has set up several isolation centres, including at Karachi’s Expo Centre.

If anyone has exhibited symptoms of the virus, they have been directed to inform the health department and isolate as well. They have to isolate themselves for 14 full days and cannot leave their houses until they’re healthy again.

The home department has directed all of the city’s deputy commissioner’s to take action against people who do not comply under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

As of Tuesday night, Pakistan has reported 990 known cases of the coronavirus, with 410 cases being reported in Sindh.

