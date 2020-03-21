Sindh hints at lockdown as provincial coronavirus tally nears 400

The government of Sindh has hinted at imposing a lockdown in the province as the number of known coronavirus cases is nearing the 400 mark in the province.

“Time for tough decisions,” tweeted Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Chief Minister’s adviser on law. He said CM Murad Ali Shah has discussed with the provincial governor, Karachi corps commander, Rangers director-general and the inspector-general of police “full implementation” of the provincial government’s decision to restrict people to their homes.

“Sindh government will ensure grocery & medical shops remain opened,” he said.

As of Saturday evening, at least 396 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the province and a man died in Karachi Friday morning. Two other people died due to the virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18.

The Sindh information minister has also hinted at the lockdown in the province. He tweeted that it has become necessary to take extraordinary measures to stop the spread of fatal virus.

“The Sindh government is considering strict measures to stop the movement of people,” he said, adding that a complete lockdown could prevent the spread of the virus.

On March 21, the provincial government had urged the people of the province to stay at their homes for three days — Sunday, Monday and March 23.