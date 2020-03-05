Thursday, March 5, 2020  | 9 Rajab, 1441
Sindh High Court freezes accounts of Fazaia Housing Scheme Karachi

Posted: Mar 5, 2020
Posted: Mar 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sindh High Court has ordered the accounts of the Fazaia Housing Scheme in Karachi to be frozen.

During a hearing on Thursday, the court said all the bank accounts mentioned in the petition will be frozen.

No money can be transferred out of the accounts, it said.

The court adjourned the hearing till March 19 and summoned replies from the federal government and other respondents.

NAB initiated an inquiry into fraud in the housing scheme in 2019. There are allegations of fraud of Rs13 billion in the housing scheme. At least 6,000 people booked plots in the scheme and construction work was stopped in 2018 but the management kept receiving instalments for the plots.

