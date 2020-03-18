Sindh health department gets Rs7b to contain coronavirus outbreak

The Sindh government has released Rs7 billion to the health department to ensure it lacks no resources to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The amount was supposed to be given in second and third quarterly installments, but were given all at once on Wednesday.

Of the total amount, Rs4 billion will be used to buy medicines while the other amount will be used to purchase oil for generators and vehicles.

The provincial government says the amount is adequate to deal with any emergency that may take place.