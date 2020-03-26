Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 0 Shaaban, 1441
Sindh govt releases Rs580m for ration distribution to daily wagers

Posted: Mar 26, 2020
Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
The Sindh government announced on Thursday that it will release Rs580 million for the distribution of food supplies to daily wage workers in the province.

According to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Rs20 million will be allocated to each district in the province. The amount will be given to district commissioners of each union council who will then distribute ration among the lower-income groups.

Additionally, Rs600 million will also be paid to 100 families who have been registered with the local zakat councils, Adviser to Sindh CM Murtaza Wahab said.

The decision was taken for daily wagers and lower-income groups who have been suffering because of the lockdown in the province.

The province has been closed down, excluding shops of essential food items and services, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Sindh has reported the highest number of cases in the country so far.

MOST READ
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
 
 
 
 
 
