Sindh govt releases Rs580m for ration distribution to daily wagers

The Sindh government announced on Thursday that it will release Rs580 million for the distribution of food supplies to daily wage workers in the province.

According to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Rs20 million will be allocated to each district in the province. The amount will be given to district commissioners of each union council who will then distribute ration among the lower-income groups.

Additionally, Rs600 million will also be paid to 100 families who have been registered with the local zakat councils, Adviser to Sindh CM Murtaza Wahab said.

#SindhGovt has ordered for release of Rs 600 Million to be paid to 100,000 families registered with local Zakat Councils. Similarly, another Rs 580 Million have been released for distributing ration at the Union Committee level for helping families affected by lockdown — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 26, 2020

The decision was taken for daily wagers and lower-income groups who have been suffering because of the lockdown in the province.

The province has been closed down, excluding shops of essential food items and services, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Sindh has reported the highest number of cases in the country so far.