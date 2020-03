The Sindh government issued instructions to departments under its control on Saturday in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the province. At least 31 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country and 17 were reported in Karachi alone.

Instructions

All government and private educational institutions shall remain closed till May 31.

All examinations shall be rescheduled accordingly.

All wedding lawns, halls and cinemas shall remain closed with immediate effect for three weeks.

All religious and social ceremonies shall remain restricted till further orders.

All gatherings at shrines shall remain suspended for three weeks.

Meetings with prisoners shall remain restricted till further orders.

PSL matches will be played without crowds.

All hospitals should restrict visitors and curtail visiting hours.

All functions, events and gatherings at clubs, hotels, halls and auditoriums shall remain suspended with immediate effect.

People should be advised to restrict their movement and social activities.

The order said that all the government departments have been told to issue detailed instructions to implement these decisions.