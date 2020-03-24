Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh government intensifies lockdown in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh government intensifies lockdown in Karachi

A view of the famed Zainab Market in Karachi's Saddar that remains deserted as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: ONLINE

The Sindh government has decided to intensify the lockdown in Karachi amid fears of the coronavirus spread.

Officials have been asked to ensure effective implementation of the lockdown from 8am to 8pm, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said in a statement.

All shops and businesses in Karachi will remain closed from 8pm to 8am. However, medical stores and hospitals have been exempted from this.

The chief minister has asked the banking sector to open only necessary number of branches, Shah said.

Sindh entered into a lockdown midnight on March 23. The decision was made to stem the spread of coronavirus.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.