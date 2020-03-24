Sindh government intensifies lockdown in Karachi

The Sindh government has decided to intensify the lockdown in Karachi amid fears of the coronavirus spread.

Officials have been asked to ensure effective implementation of the lockdown from 8am to 8pm, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said in a statement.

All shops and businesses in Karachi will remain closed from 8pm to 8am. However, medical stores and hospitals have been exempted from this.

The chief minister has asked the banking sector to open only necessary number of branches, Shah said.

Sindh entered into a lockdown midnight on March 23. The decision was made to stem the spread of coronavirus.