Thursday, March 19, 2020
Samaa TV
Sindh government asks KMC, DMCs to conduct fumigation drive

Posted: Mar 19, 2020
Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Online

The Sindh government has told all municipal and metropolitan corporations of Karachi to start a fumigation drive to disinfect airborne and surface borne contamination amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an order issued by the local government, it was directed that the municipal and metropolitan corporations should constitute two separate teams for the fumigation drive.

It stated: one team is for chemical spray to contain air borne insects like mosquitoes causing dengue, malaria and other infections.

The second team is for surface fumigation using disinfectants like formaldehyde at public places like railway stations, bus stops, offices, malls, super markets, restaurants and public parks.

The KMC and all DMCs shall carryout surface fumigation in their respective areas and public places from today (Thursday) and shall also distribute hand sanitizers and masks to passengers at railway stations and bus-stops three times in a day.

The KMC and DMCs have been told to bound all heads of public offices, malls, supermarkets, restaurants and religious places to disinfect their areas through surface fumigation thrice a day after de-carpeting.

In the order, the Sindh government bound the management of mosques to remove floor carpets and ensure regular disinfection activity after every namaz.

Sindh
 
