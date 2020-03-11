Sindh education minister opposes extension in school holidays

Wednesday, March 11, 2020  | 15 Rajab, 1441
Posted: Mar 11, 2020
Posted: Mar 11, 2020
Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has opposed an extension in school holidays amid fears of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The situation is under control now, Ghani told reporters in Karachi on Wednesday. He said that members of the provincial steering committee on education and chief minister’s task force on the coronavirus have opposed an extension in school holidays.

The minister said the provincial government didn’t have a plan to control the coronavirus outbreak when it announced closure of schools on February 26. The government has now made preparations to control the virus, he said.

We have decided to open all government and private educational institutions from March 16 and the exams of IX and X classes will begin on the same date, Ghani said.

He, however, said the government could review its decision in Thursday’s meeting if the situation changes.

So far 20 cases of the virus have been reported across Pakistan. The Sindh health department has confirmed 15 cases in the province.

All the patients had a travel history to foreign countries.

