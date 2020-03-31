Sialkot teachers performing quarantine duties demand safety supplies

The teachers of government schools who were allotted duties outside quarantine centres in Sialkot stormed the assistant commissioner’s office on Tuesday.

A total of 7,413 teachers were assigned duties outside houses and quarantine centres across the city, according to the district administration. They had to make sure that people adhered to the rules of social distancing and did not leave their houses.

They, however, complained that the government never gave them any proper equipment or precautionary supplies against the coronavirus.

Basic precautionary equipment is our right, a protester said, adding that they could only perform their duties if their health was ensured.

A lockdown was imposed across Pakistan after the coronavirus cases in the country increased. People have been advised to stay at home unless absolutely necessary. Section 144 has been imposed in multiple cities.