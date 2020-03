A man accused of leading a gang of car thieves was arrested in Sialkot on Tuesday.

The police found more than Rs20 million in his possession. “We have also impounded 11 stolen cars that were in his possession,” a police officer said.

The gang used to steal cars and then sell them in other parts of the country. “They also dismantled the cars and sold auto parts in other cities,” the officer added.

A case has been registered and the police are on the lookout for the other members of his gang.