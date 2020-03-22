Sunday, March 22, 2020  | 26 Rajab, 1441
Politics

Shehbaz Sharif returns to Pakistan after four months

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Mar 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Artwork: Samaa Digital

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has returned to Pakistan after a four-month stay in London, where he was with elder brother and party founder Nawaz Sharif.

The 68-year-old returned to Islamabad late on Saturday night via a PIA flight.

Shehbaz had flown to the UK in November last year after Nawaz was granted bail in the Al-Azizia reference by the Islamabad High Court on October 29, 2019.

Earlier, in a video message on Twitter, Shehbaz said he was coming back after Nawaz advised him to return immediately.

“It was my intention to return to Pakistan so I could be with the public, but I was waiting for my elder brother’s heart surgery,” he added.

MOST READ
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Game of Thrones star test positive for the coronavirus
French actor Suzy Delair dies aged 102
