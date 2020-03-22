Shehbaz Sharif returns to Pakistan after four months

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has returned to Pakistan after a four-month stay in London, where he was with elder brother and party founder Nawaz Sharif.

The 68-year-old returned to Islamabad late on Saturday night via a PIA flight.

Shehbaz had flown to the UK in November last year after Nawaz was granted bail in the Al-Azizia reference by the Islamabad High Court on October 29, 2019.

Earlier, in a video message on Twitter, Shehbaz said he was coming back after Nawaz advised him to return immediately.

“It was my intention to return to Pakistan so I could be with the public, but I was waiting for my elder brother’s heart surgery,” he added.