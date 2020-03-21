Saturday, March 21, 2020  | 25 Rajab, 1441
Shehbaz returning to Pakistan tonight as coronvirus worsens: PML-N spokesperson

Photo: Samaa Digital

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif is returning to Pakistan tonight, he confirmed in a video message posted on Twitter Saturday evening.

Earlier, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had made the announcement of his return citing the spread of coronavirus as the reason for his return.

She had said the opposition leader in the National Assembly would reach Islamabad.

In his message, Shehbaz prayed that God would protect every woman, man, child and elder in all households from the virus.

“It was my intention to return to Pakistan so I could be with the public, but I was waiting for my elder brother’s heart surgery,” he said in a video message posted on Twitter.

He continued that after he heard the news of Pakistan’s airspace being closed for international flights, he asked his brother if he could go back. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif advised Shehbaz to return immediately. Shehbaz said it is his duty to be with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time.

