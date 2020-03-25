Shehbaz, Bilawal walk out of parliamentary meeting on coronavirus outbreak

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari walked out of the parliamentary leaders meeting on the coronavirus outbreak over the “absence” of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday.

They said the prime minister went offline after his speech via video link.

Shehbaz tweeted after the meeting that he was disappointed by the PM’s “intentional absence” from the meeting. “It seems he is still not ready to listen to the opposition and the whole country just saw the seriousness of its chief executive. I was left with no option but to walk out in protest,” Shehbaz wrote.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi condemned the actions of Shehbaz and Bilawal, saying that all political parties should be presenting a united front in the current situation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said Shehbaz Sharif should act maturely. He said a walk out doesn’t send out the right message to the public.