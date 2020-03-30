Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi gets bail in illegal appointment case

Posted: Mar 30, 2020
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

The Islamabad High Court approved the pre-arrest bail of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday.

A Karachi court issued warrants for his arrest on March 27 in an illegal appointment case. This is the second reference NAB has filed against him.

The Islamabad High Court granted him bail for four weeks with the provision that he appear before the Karachi court within four weeks. The Karachi court had summoned him on April 10.

Abbasi, who is currently out on bail in the LNG terminal case, has been accused of hiring people illegally while he was serving as the petroleum minister during PML-N’s tenure.

NAB claimed that he illegally appointed Pakistan State Oil’s managing director and deputy managing director.

