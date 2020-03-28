Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approaches Islamabad court for protective bail

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approaches Islamabad court for protective bail

Photo: File

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking protective bail in an illegal appointment case against him.

Barrister Zafarullah Khan has filed the petition on Abbasi’s behalf on Saturday.

It says that an accountability court in Karachi issued non-bailable arrest warrants against the PML-N leader “without recourse to the fundamental rights of notice, hearing [and] due process of law guaranteed to all citizens of Pakistan under the Constitution”.

Abbasi, who is currently out on bail in the LNG terminal case, has been accused of hiring people illegally while he was serving as the petroleum minister during PML-N’s tenure.

NAB claimed that he illegally appointed Pakistan State Oil’s managing director and deputy managing director.

Karachi’s accountability court issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the former PM on Friday and summoned him to appear in court on April 10.

FaceBook WhatsApp
NAB shahid khaqan abbasi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.