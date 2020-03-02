Shahbaz Bhatti: a voice of the voiceless

On March 2, 2011, a Pakistani voice speaking against the violation of the rights of minorities was silenced forever. Nine years later, the country has still just taken baby steps to provide its minorities safe living conditions.

Shahbaz Bhatti, a former federal minister for minorities affairs and the only Christian politician in the government at the time, was killed by the Tehreek-i-Taliban in 2011. He was on his way to office and his car was shot at 22 times. According to witnesses, Bhatti had died before he even reached the hospital.

What was his crime? He had criticised Pakistan’s blasphemy law. The law declares it a criminal offence to use derogatory remarks against the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and desecrate the Holy Quran.

Since 2009, Bhatti had been actively supporting Asia Noreen, a Christian woman who was arrested on charges of blasphemy. This is why he had been receiving death threats months before his assassination, his family said. The threats, however, didn’t deter his fight for justice.

In a video recorded shortly before his death, Bhatti has said: “I know Jesus Christ who sacrificed his life for others. I understand well the meaning of the cross. I am ready to give my life for my people.”

His efforts for minorities were also popular internationally. Bhatti was given multiple human rights awards such as the International Awaz in 1999, the International Liberty Award in 2004, and the USCIRF International Freedom of Religion Award in 2009.

Bhatti was an all-rounder and a true humanitarian at heart. He worked for Pakistani Christians in the fields of health and education. He opened schools and hospitals in various remote areas of the country.

His family, friends and activists across Pakistan take pride in both his life and death. “My brother was becoming powerful, people were answering to him, his faith was changing Pakistani laws and hearts,” his brother said in an interview to Crux.

“This was enough to worry the extremists,” he added.