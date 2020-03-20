Seven miners killed in Quetta coalmine explosion: official

At least seven miners were killed on Friday in an explosion in a coalmine 60 kilometres away from Quetta, the Balochistan chief mine inspector confirmed.

Shafqat Fayyaz, the chief mine inspector, told SAMAA TV that the explosion took place due to the presence of methane gas in a mine in Digari area. The incident also left three miners injured.

Bodies of the deceased miners had been recovered, according to the official. Most of them belonged to the Hazara community.

A majority of coal mines in Balochistan are notorious for their poor safety protocols.

Unfortunately, accidents like this have become a routine occurrence in the province.