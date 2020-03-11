SEPA still doesn’t know what caused the Keamari gas leak

Wednesday, March 11, 2020  | 15 Rajab, 1441
SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Online

The Sindh Environment Protection Agency still doesn’t know what caused the gas leak which led to the deaths of 14 people in Karachi’s Keamari.

A representative appeared in the Sindh High Court on Wednesday.

When the court asked what caused the gas leak, A SEPA representative said that soybean dust was identified as the cause but they still aren’t sure.

A judge remarked that soybean is eaten. How does it spread toxic gas, he asked.

The petitioner said that he read an article in a newspaper that said soybean wasn’t the cause.

A plant protection officer told the court that they opened the soybean container and didn’t find anything. It is wrong to say that the gas spread from the soybean container, he remarked.

Dust and gas are two different things, you should see how the gas was spread, a judge said.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked what has the KPT’s investigation revealed. The KPT lawyer said that they had no role to play in this. All our employees are absolutely fine, he added.

The police said that they have taken samples of all the deceased but haven’t received the reports yet.

