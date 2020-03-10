SBCA starts preparing list of illegal constructions in Karachi

After the Rizvia building collapse, the Sindh Building Control Authority has started to prepare a list of illegal buildings in Karachi.

It is being done on the directives of SBCA Director-General Dr Nasim Ul Ghani Sahito.

The SBCA spokesperson confirmed to SAMAA Digital that the authorities concerned will prepare a list of illegal buildings and this practice will be conducted town-wise.

There are 18 towns as per SBCA and every town has one director.

“The SBCA has decided to launch a grand operation against the construction of illegal buildings in residential areas,” the SBCA spokesperson said.

In the first phase, a complete survey of illegal buildings in Liaquatabad, Gulbahar, Jamshed Town, Lyari and the surrounding katchi abadis will take place. After this, a demolition operation will start.

The district administration, KMC, DMCs, area police and Rangers will be taken onboard.

Dangerous building in Pir Elahi Bux Colony

The SBCA identified on Tuesday a dangerous building in Ghosia Colony, PIB CHS. It is a three-storey building constructed on a 60 square-yard plot: J-37.

A 24-hour ejectment notice has been sent to the owner, occupants and tenants.

The notice says that the structure is “ruinous, dilapidated, dangerous and not repairable” and can collapse at any time.

It directed the occupants to vacate the entire building.

“Remove the dangerous structure of ground+ three floors,” the notice read.

It says the building will be demolished under the strict supervision of a licensed architect/engineer. In case of any mishap, SBCA shall not be responsible, it added. “In case of failure to comply with the above instructions, this authority shall not be responsible for any loss of human lives or property caused thereof,” the notice said.

The SBCA also wrote to the District East deputy commissioner.

“We have inspected the plot and observed that the building on it has become tilted, creating major cracks and may collapse at any time. The building has also been referred to the technical committee on dangerous buildings for an opinion,” the letter read.