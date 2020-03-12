Thursday, March 12, 2020  | 16 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Media can’t air reasons behind my silence: Maryam Nawaz

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Media can’t air reasons behind my silence: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz speaks to reporters in Lahore on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Photo: Samaa TV screengrab

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has said that there could be too many reasons behind her silence, but the media won’t be able to show them if she starts speaking.

Maryam has not issued any statements since she was granted bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case.

“I was silent and there could be too many reasons,” she told reporters in Lahore. “But will you show me if I speak today,” she questioned.

The PML-N leader claimed that there were restrictions on the media and a ban on her appearance. “Media is in chains and I have sympathy for you,” she said.

Maryam was speaking to reporters after a meeting with former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at his Lahore residence.

She said she was bound to follow the party discipline, however, she will play her role in politics whenever her party asks her to do so.

Maryam’s father, Nawaz, is currently in London for medical treatment and she believes that he will return to Pakistan without getting full treatment if anything goes wrong.

She also praised Abbasi for being committed to the party’s ideology. Despite being innocent, Maryam said, Abbasi spent a long time in jail.

The former premier said that Maryam’s struggle for democracy in Pakistan will always be remembered. She will play an active role in the politics whenever the party needs her, Abbasi added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
maryam nawaz PML-N
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Maryam Nawaz, PML-N, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, media, silence, Nawaz Sharif
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
'Women of less developed countries lag behind men in technology'
‘Women of less developed countries lag behind men in technology’
Sindh CM orders arrest of suspended SBCA employees
Sindh CM orders arrest of suspended SBCA employees
FIA arrests Islamabad man for blackmailing woman on Facebook
FIA arrests Islamabad man for blackmailing woman on Facebook
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.