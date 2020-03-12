Media can’t air reasons behind my silence: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has said that there could be too many reasons behind her silence, but the media won’t be able to show them if she starts speaking.

Maryam has not issued any statements since she was granted bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case.

“I was silent and there could be too many reasons,” she told reporters in Lahore. “But will you show me if I speak today,” she questioned.

The PML-N leader claimed that there were restrictions on the media and a ban on her appearance. “Media is in chains and I have sympathy for you,” she said.

Maryam was speaking to reporters after a meeting with former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at his Lahore residence.

She said she was bound to follow the party discipline, however, she will play her role in politics whenever her party asks her to do so.

Maryam’s father, Nawaz, is currently in London for medical treatment and she believes that he will return to Pakistan without getting full treatment if anything goes wrong.

She also praised Abbasi for being committed to the party’s ideology. Despite being innocent, Maryam said, Abbasi spent a long time in jail.

The former premier said that Maryam’s struggle for democracy in Pakistan will always be remembered. She will play an active role in the politics whenever the party needs her, Abbasi added.