Friday, March 6, 2020  | 10 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Rawalpindi men arrested for carrying 50 bottles of alcohol

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Rawalpindi men arrested for carrying 50 bottles of alcohol

File photo: AFP

Two men, identified as Gultasab and Jameel, were arrested on Thursday for possessing alcohol during snap checking by the police in Rawlapindi.

Fifty bottles of alcohol were confiscated from them, the police said.

“The investigation was conducted as a part of a special snap checking campaign by the Rawalpindi police,” City SHO Sultan Qamar said.

Rawalpindi CPO Muhammad Ahsan Yunus lauded efforts of the police team to eradicate alcohol smuggling in the city.

“We will continue this campaign across the city,” Rawal Division SP Rao Mazhar Iqbal added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
alcohol Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
alcohol, bottles, Rawalpindi, snap checking, investigation, police
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Education institutions to remain closed till March 13: Sindh government
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
Fact check: AKUH did not get ‘hundreds’ of coronavirus cases
How long does the coronavirus test take?
How long does the coronavirus test take?
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
What should doctors do for suspected child abuse by family?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.