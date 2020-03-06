Rawalpindi men arrested for carrying 50 bottles of alcohol

Two men, identified as Gultasab and Jameel, were arrested on Thursday for possessing alcohol during snap checking by the police in Rawlapindi.

Fifty bottles of alcohol were confiscated from them, the police said.

“The investigation was conducted as a part of a special snap checking campaign by the Rawalpindi police,” City SHO Sultan Qamar said.

Rawalpindi CPO Muhammad Ahsan Yunus lauded efforts of the police team to eradicate alcohol smuggling in the city.

“We will continue this campaign across the city,” Rawal Division SP Rao Mazhar Iqbal added.