A Lahore court approved on Saturday a request from PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah to not appear in court for his case hearings.

The lawyers have been summoned on April 25 to argue their cases.

Judge Shakir Hassan of the anti-narcotics court heard the case of Sanaullah’s alleged possession of 15kg drugs.

His lawyer asked the court to order the ANF to provide them with a list of people whose statements were taken after Sanaullah’s arrest.

The PML-N leader was granted bail by the Lahore High Court.