Rajanpur police defuse 8kg bomb attached to power line

Explosives weighing eight kilogrammes were defused by Rajanpur’s bomb disposal squad on Arbi Tibba Road on Wednesday.

According to the police, ‘terrorists wanted to bomb the main national grid BRA extension line. An improvised explosive device was attached to the power bank, a police officer said.

He said terrorists previously bombed the Khushal Khan Khattak Express in Rajanpur, killing four people and injuring 12 others.

In the past, multiple attempts have been made to bomb power extension lines in the city. “We have always tried to make these attempts by terrorists unsuccessful,” the officer added.