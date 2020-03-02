Rain expected in Punjab, KP and Sindh this week

The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted on Monday “widespread rain” in all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and parts of Sindh and Punjab from Wednesday to Saturday.

In a press statement, the Met office said that a strong westerly weather system is likely to enter upper parts of Pakistan on Wednesday.

The Met office said that rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot from Wednesday to Saturday.

It added that Quetta, Zhob, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanpur, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana are likely to receive rain with thunderstorm from Wednesday to Thursday.

“Dust raising winds are expected in lower Sindh, including Karachi, on Thursday and Friday,” said the statement.