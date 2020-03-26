Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 0 Shaaban, 1441
Quetta’s entry and exit points sealed, city under complete lockdown

Posted: Mar 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
After the number of coronavirus cases spiked in Balochistan, the government decided to tighten the lockdown imposed across the province.

All of Quetta’s entry and exit points have been sealed. According to the chief secretary, the city has been disconnected from the rest of the province as the number of pilgrims from the Taftan border have increased there.

“We are making sure no one leaves the city or enters it,” he said.

During the lockdown, Hazara Town and Mari Abad have been completely closed down. Mass screening will be conducted in both areas, the chief secretary said.

He added that they have ordered eight points in the city to be completely locked down.

