Qatar to ban entry of all foreigners starting March 18

Qatar has decided to ban the entry of all foreign nationals into the country starting March 18 (Wednesday) amid the global coronavirus pandemic, according to the state’s government.

Passport holders of other nations will no longer be granted entry for a period of 14 days, after which the restrictions will be reviewed, said an official statement by the government.

Entry into the state will only be allowed to Qatar nationals who will be quarantined for a period of 14 days upon entry.

Under the instructions of the Government of Qatar, effective immediately, entry into Qatar will only be permitted for Qatari nationals.



Passengers with connecting flights via @HIAQatar are unaffected.



More details available at https://t.co/MQMI5oCXgP #TravelWithConfidence — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) March 16, 2020

The country has reported a total of 439 cases of the novel virus so far. The state’s government closed off all cinemas and theaters as a part of its security measures to contain the virus.

According to the World Health Organisation, more than 165,000 people have been affected by the pandemic worldwide and at least 6,500 fatalities have been reported.