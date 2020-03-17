Tuesday, March 17, 2020  | 21 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Qatar to ban entry of all foreigners starting March 18

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Qatar to ban entry of all foreigners starting March 18

Photo: AFP

Qatar has decided to ban the entry of all foreign nationals into the country starting March 18 (Wednesday) amid the global coronavirus pandemic, according to the state’s government.

Passport holders of other nations will no longer be granted entry for a period of 14 days, after which the restrictions will be reviewed, said an official statement by the government.

Entry into the state will only be allowed to Qatar nationals who will be quarantined for a period of 14 days upon entry.

The country has reported a total of 439 cases of the novel virus so far. The state’s government closed off all cinemas and theaters as a part of its security measures to contain the virus.

According to the World Health Organisation, more than 165,000 people have been affected by the pandemic worldwide and at least 6,500 fatalities have been reported.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus qatar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Qatar, foreign nationals, flights, coronavirus, World Health Organisation, entry
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.