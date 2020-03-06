Friday, March 6, 2020  | 10 Rajab, 1441
Punjab wheat suffers due to extreme weather

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Wheat fields spreading across 400,000 acres in Punjab have been affected following extreme weather conditions in the province.

Rain and increased levels of humidity in the air have posed threats to the cultivation of crops this year, according to farmers. “We had worked very hard on these crops but the weather brought us huge losses,” a farmer said.

Agricultural experts have also called the situation dangerous and advised farmers to remain cautious.

“Rainfall and humidity in the air is likely to make wheat go stale,” agricultural expert Naveed Asmat said. “We have advised farmers to provide spot treatment as soon as they find these traces in the crops,” he added.

Last year, the yield of wheat was estimated to be 623,000 metric tonnes. 

