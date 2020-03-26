Thursday, March 26, 2020  | 0 Shaaban, 1441
Punjab turns engineering university into mega quarantine centre

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Iamusman/ Wikipedia

The Punjab government has turned the University of Engineering and Technology’s Kala Shah Kaku campus into a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients.

The facility has capacity to host 816 people.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has also formed a 16-member committee that will function under the supervision of Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja.

The committee will ensure continuous supply of medicine and medical tools to hospitals and other necessary steps to contain the virus.

The chief minister also paid a visit to multiple isolation centres.

He was briefed that 15 air-conditioned buses will be put to use to shift patients at Lahore’s Old Terminal Airport.

Four ambulances and 10 motorcycle ambulances have been deployed at each facility.

