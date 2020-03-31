Punjab to distribute funds among labourers amid lockdown

The Punjab government has announced that it will distribute Rs4,000 among daily wage workers and people from lower-income groups on a monthly basis during the lockdown.

During a meeting on Tuesday, it was revealed that registrations of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Insaf Imdad Programme will begin from Wednesday (April 1).

Daily wage workers can register themselves by calling 8070, downloading a mobile app or filling an online form on their website. The government aims to provide livelihood to more than 2.5 million poor people through the programme.

یکم اپریل سے وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب “انصاف امداد پیکج” کی رجسٹریشن کا آغاز کیا جا رہا ہے



کورونا وائرس سے بیروزگار ہونے والے دیہاڑی دار مزدوروں کے لیےشروع کیےگئے اس پروگرام کی رجسٹریشن کل سےشروع ہو گی.



تمام درخواستوں کو Ehsaas، BISP، بجلی کی کمپنیوں سمیت مختلف ڈیٹا سےویریفائی کیاجائےگا pic.twitter.com/3Tllx9CjKh — Government of Punjab (@GOPunjabPK) March 31, 2020

To ensure that deserving people are catered, all requests received will be validated through data from the Ehsaas Programme, the Benazir Income Support Programme and power companies.

The government also announced a Rs18 billion tax relief package for stability of the economy. General sales tax on online shopping, hospital and medical consultants and construction has been completely waived off.

Property tax has been deferred and stamp duty and capital values taxes have been reduced by 2%. Additionally, taxes on all organisations working in the field of human resources have also been reduced to zero.

These developments came after the number of coronavirus cases in Punjab spiked dramatically. The government has ordered authorities to take strict action against those violating lockdowns and social distancing rules.

District across Punjab are being disinfected, including vegetable markets. According to the chief secretary, more than 372 areas have been disinfected so far.