Punjab shuts down its shrines to stop coronavirus spread

Punjab is shutting down its shrines to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the province.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar gave the order to shut down the shrines on Monday. He has directed Chief Secretary Momin Agha to ensure immediate implementation of this order.

The shrines will stay closed for three weeks. There are hundreds of shrines of varying sizes in the province.

Punjab has also imposed Section 144 across the province, banning the gathering of more than four people.

Schools across the country have already been shut down on the federal government’s orders.

As of Monday morning, Pakistan had 94 positive coronavirus cases, with one case being reported in Lahore. Sindh has reported the highest number of cases, 76, with 50 new cases being confirmed Monday morning in pilgrims who had returned to the country from Iran via the Taftan border.