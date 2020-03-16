Monday, March 16, 2020  | 20 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab shuts down its shrines to stop coronavirus spread

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Punjab shuts down its shrines to stop coronavirus spread

Photo: File

Punjab is shutting down its shrines to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the province.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar gave the order to shut down the shrines on Monday. He has directed Chief Secretary Momin Agha to ensure immediate implementation of this order.

The shrines will stay closed for three weeks. There are hundreds of shrines of varying sizes in the province.

Punjab has also imposed Section 144 across the province, banning the gathering of more than four people.

Schools across the country have already been shut down on the federal government’s orders.

As of Monday morning, Pakistan had 94 positive coronavirus cases, with one case being reported in Lahore. Sindh has reported the highest number of cases, 76, with 50 new cases being confirmed Monday morning in pilgrims who had returned to the country from Iran via the Taftan border.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Stock Exchange chief urges SBP to cut interest rates
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Pakistan Super League schedule changed
Imran Khan's big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Imran Khan’s big Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
COVID-19 likely to spread, response slow: Lancet
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.