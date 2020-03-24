Tuesday, March 24, 2020  | 28 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Punjab reports three new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 249

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Punjab reports three new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 249

Photo: Online

Punjab reported three new cases of coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 249.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar confirmed the number in a tweet late Monday night.

He said that there are 176 people in quarantine in Dera Ghazi Khan, 51 in Lahore, five in Gujrat, six in Gujranwala, three in Jhelum, two each in Rawalpindi and Multan, and one each in Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Rahim Yar Khan and Sargodha.

Punjab has imposed lockdown starting Tuesday morning.

“I request every citizen to stay indoor and help us in containing the virus and saving the lives of your loved ones,” the CM said.

Pakistan has so far reported 878 cases.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Sindh minister Saeed Ghani tests positive for coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
19 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Sindh, tally reaches 352
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
Pakistani embassies abroad told to help Pakistanis stuck at airports
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
Pakistan to import 150,000 medical kits for coronavirus testing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.