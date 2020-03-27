Punjab, Islamabad slash CNG price to Rs84.5 per litre

The price of compressed natural gas in Punjab and Islamabad has been reduced by Rs9 per litre, All Pakistan CNG Association Ghayas Paracha announced on Friday.

After the decrease, CNG will now cost Rs84.5 per litre. According to Paracha, the decision was taken in light of the coronavirus situation in the country and the decrease in petrol prices.

A further decrease in these prices is expected by April 1. Ghayas added that the new prices will soon be implemented in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well.

The prices of petrol, on the other hand, will remain Rs96.58 per litre.