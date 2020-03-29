Punjab introduces law reinforcing coronavirus security measures

The Punjab government promulgated the Punjab Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Ordinance, 2020 on Sunday in the wake of the novel coronavirus spread in Pakistan.

The ordinance will enable the government to reinforce precautionary measures for the prevention and control of COVID-19 on the public.

According to the law, any private hospital or practitioner in Punjab can be ordered to treat coronavirus patients. In case a person knows about a potential patient, they have to inform a certified medical officer immediately.

Burial and transportation of these patients has to be carried out under restricted provisions. Additionally, the ordinance gives authorities powers to restrict children from going to schools, sealing an infected place, restricting movement to and from a specific place and keeping an infected person isolated.

The government is also allowed to conduct general screenings of people.

Failure to comply with the law will result in imprisonment for six months and a fine of Rs50,000. Corporations that violate the law will be penalised with a fine of Rs200,000.

The development after the number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan spiked. Of these, most cases are from Punjab.